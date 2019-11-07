|
October 26, 1921 - November 2, 2019 Katherine Kapler passed away peacefully in Palm Desert, California on November 2, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Irwin Kapler; daughter Clarice Kapler Bolduc; grandson Tony Wallack; brother Herbert Stein; sister-in-law Rhonda Stein; brother Jerry Stein; sister-in-law Arlene; cousins, Joan and Murray Kurz.She is survived by her daughter Irene Franson; son-in-law Wally Franson; grandchildren, Michael and Carol Wallack, Laura Spaulding, Lisa Franson, Linda Franson; great-grandchildren, Matthew Wallack and Emily Spaulding.She has many caring and devoted nieces and nephews across the country who never missed keeping in touch over the years with many visits and phone calls.Katherine grew up in Norfolk, Virginia and was raised by her aunt Rose Stein. She met her husband Irwin and after the end of WWII moved their family out to Los Angeles, California, where she lived for a wonderful 50 years. They then moved to Palm Desert, California and became members of Temple Sinai where she was Past President of Sisterhood and served on the board.She loved her life in the desert and enjoyed her family and friends. Residing in assisted living, she made sure there was a Passover Seder for many years for all those who wanted to attend. Her temple meant so much to her. Her other great enjoyment in life was watching the Dodgers games.Funeral and services will be on Friday, November 8th at 2:00pm in the Groman Eden Chapel at 11500 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, California 91345.In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Katherine Kapler's memory to Temple Sinai, 73251 Hovely Lane West, Palm Desert, California 92268.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 7, 2019