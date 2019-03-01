April 16, 1948 - February 24, 2019 Katheryn Venturelli, age 70, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home in South Pasadena, California. From her birth in Minneapolis to Donald & Katheryn Nielsen to her last days, she nourished those around her with love and was always gracious, gentle and insightful. She earned her BA and Master's in Art History from UCLA and followed that with many years at Cal Tech, The Getty Center and The Huntington Library and Gardens, finishing her career as a Project Associate at the Huntington Chinese Garden. Her passport and Kindle were always nearby. Her insatiable curiosity led her on worldwide treks from Istanbul to Tibet. She travelled regularly to London where her son, Michael Story and his family lived. She enjoyed an even wider world of ideas through books - there was little she found more pleasing than new knowledge. She is survived by Michael, her daughter-in-law, Roxana, her three beloved grandchildren, Mirabelle, Benjamin and Andrew (the bunnies), her husband of 35 years, Douglas, close friend and companion, Harry Lieberman, her sister Anne Perrone and her family, Anne's husband Cosmo and their children Giuliana and Gianpaolo and many friends whose lives she enriched in so many ways. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, 100 N. Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106 (https://pasadenaconservatory.org/donate/). A memorial service is planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019