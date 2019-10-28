|
January 15, 1944 - October 18, 2019
Kathy was born to Elliot and Mary Jane Henry and was raised in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Kathy graduated from St. Monica High School (1961) and received her BA from Mt. Saint Mary's College. Kathy is survived by her husband Adrian Varni along with their four children Marisa, Gina, Dominic and Danielle and their nine grandchildren.
Funeral and Burial will be on October 29th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, at 12:30pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019