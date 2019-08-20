|
March 24, 1943 - August 14, 2019 Kathleen Anne Cosgrove Callahan was born in Los Angeles and passed away Newport Beach, California, at the age of 76. She had a 27-year career in education, retiring as Director of Personnel from Tustin Unified in 2006. Kathleen is survived by her husband Tim, her children, 13 grandchildren, brother and sister, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her former husband. She was known for her infectious laugh, her radiant personality and the boundless love that she shared with those around her. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. Her memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, Calif. at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to City of Hope (ourhope.cityofhope.org/Kathleen).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019