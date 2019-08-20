Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Anne Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Anne Callahan Obituary
March 24, 1943 - August 14, 2019 Kathleen Anne Cosgrove Callahan was born in Los Angeles and passed away Newport Beach, California, at the age of 76. She had a 27-year career in education, retiring as Director of Personnel from Tustin Unified in 2006. Kathleen is survived by her husband Tim, her children, 13 grandchildren, brother and sister, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her former husband. She was known for her infectious laugh, her radiant personality and the boundless love that she shared with those around her. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. Her memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, Calif. at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to City of Hope (ourhope.cityofhope.org/Kathleen).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.