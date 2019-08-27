|
|
June 19, 2019
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Kathleen was born to Ruth Hendrix Mollett and Walter Firth Mollett in Lewisburg, Ohio, on January 16, 1919. The Mollett family moved to Van Nuys, California, in 1922 and established themselves as one of the pioneer families of the San Fernando Valley. Kathleen attended Van Nuys Elementary School and graduated Van Nuys High School, Class of 1937. Returning to Ohio for college, Kathleen graduated from Otterbein College in 1941. After graduation, she returned to Southern California. She was first employed by Bell Telephone and later, United Airlines, where she met her first husband, Robert (Bob) Pearson Bright. They married in 1947 at the North Glendale Methodist Church. Their careers took them from Los Angeles to New York City where Bob continued his career with United Airlines and Kathleen joined AT&T's management team in customer relations. They transferred to Chicago and ultimately San Francisco. Enjoying the travel benefits that United Airlines offered, Bob and Kay enthusiastically traveled the world together. Following Bob's death in 1978, she continued to actively work for AT&T until her retirement in 1982 after 33 years. Kay returned to the San Fernando Valley still traveling around the world, visiting friends nationwide, and frequently attending her college reunions. Re-acquainting with a classmate, Harold (Augsy) Augspurger, they married in 2006 in Dayton, Ohio and made it their home. Upon his death in 2010, Kay returned briefly to the San Fernando Valley before moving to Casa de las Campanas in San Diego, CA, where she resided until her death. There will be a family ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA.
Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Byron Hendrix Mollett, nephews, George Hunter Mollett and James Robert Sullivan. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Jane Sullivan and Martha Ellen Mortensen (Charles), nieces Toni Mollett Harsh, Ann Mortensen McVey (Tom), Susan Sullivan LaNier, Ann Sullivan and nephews Charles Walter Mortensen (Maria) and Casey Mollett (Carol), 17 grandnieces and grandnephews, and numerous great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Affectionately known to her family as Casle, she is an inspiration for her quick wit, love of music, adaptability, wisdom, generosity, and grace. She steadfastly supported those she loved. Casle remains in our hearts and souls now and always.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019