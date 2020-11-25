May 17, 1933 - November 6, 2020 The family of Kathleen Lyden is heartbroken to report her passing on November 6, 2020. She was surrounded by her devoted and loving family until her final moments on this earth.Kathleen was born in Orland, California, the daughter of Ruth and Arthur Myhre. She was raised primarily by her mother in both Northern and Southern California. She was born with the soul of artist and exhibited her artistic talents at a very early age. Kathleen graduated with honors from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in La Cañada. She maintained lifelong friendships with "the girls" from Flintridge. While attending UCLA one of her Flintridge classmates introduced Kathleen to her soulmate, Donald Lyden. In true UCLA fashion, Don asked Kathleen out for their first date on the top of Janss Steps. They were married in the afternoon of June 17, 1953, after taking their final exams in the morning at the end of their sophomore year. Both Kathleen and Don graduated from UCLA and Don entered UCLA Law School. Their first child, Patrick, was born during Don's first year of law school. Kathleen worked to help put Don through law school by finding a job where she could bring baby Patrick to work. At the end of Don's third year of law school their second child, Christine, was born. Kathleen and Don's family was completed in 1960 when their third child, Eric, was born. The family settled in Woodland Hills in 1963, where Kathleen lived until the end of her life. Kathleen was an active stay-at-home mother. She drove her sons to and from Gray-Y practices and games, was a Blue Bird Leader and a PTA member at Collins Street Elementary school. Kathleen continued to paint and draw while her children were young. However, she did not fully continue her artistic pursuits until her youngest child graduated from elementary school and then she began taking graduate courses at CSUN. Shortly after their 35th wedding anniversary, in 1988, Don passed away after an eight-month battle with esophageal cancer. After Don's passing Kathleen vowed never to remarry. She enrolled in Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria and earned a Master's degree in Psychology. Shortly after receiving her degree, she met Francis "Pete" Petracek. Ten months after their first date Pete and Kathleen were married. Pete and Kathleen spent 25 years together traveling the world and spending time with their grandchildren. Sadly, Kathleen lost Pete on July 1, 2019.Kathleen is survived by her children; Dr. Patrick (Laurie) Lyden, Christine Lyden Genero and Eric Lyden; four grandchildren: Hillary (Joe) Murrell, Hannah (Rubin) Khoddam, Hunter Lyden and Cooper Lyden and two great grandchildren: Evan and Sahren. She is also survived by many friends too numerous to mention, and all of whom were an important part of her life.Kathleen is predeceased by her two great loves: Don and Pete, and her son-in-law, Jack Genero.Kathleen will remain in the hearts of all who knew her and will never be forgotten by those who loved her. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private burial service. If you wish to make a donation in Kathleen's memory the family asks that you make a donation to Doctors Without Borders
, World Wildlife Fund for Nature or your favorite charity
.