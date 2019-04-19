Home

April 9, 1928 - April 17, 2019 Kathleen Darragh had a long and illustrious life as a singing teacher. The only daughter of John Lane and Esther Darragh from Ireland, Kathleen never married. Her vocal studio was filled with luminaries, such as Ms. Juliana Gondek, Mr. Robin Buck, Ms. Audra McDonald, Ms. Gloria Loring, Baldo dal Ponte (tenor),Giovanna Coppola (mezzo soprano) and Ms. April Amante. She schooled hundreds of singing students, both famous and not so well known. She was taught by Mark Robinson in Los Angeles, and served as an "Amanuensis" for Samuel Margolis in New York City. Mr. Margolis was the voice teacher for Robert Merrill and Jerome Hines. She learned a great deal under his tutelage. Funeral services will be announced pending internment at Forest Lawn Mortuary in Glendale, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
