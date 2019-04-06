Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Brand Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Grayson Brand

Obituary Condolences Flowers February 12, 1947 - February 12, 2019 On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, precisely 72 years after her birth, Dr. Kathleen Grayson Brand, Ph.D., loving partner and mother of two children, passed away. Kathy was born on February 12, 1947, in Los Angeles, CA, to George and Dolores (Thompson) Brand. Although her family moved frequently, Kathy spent nearly all her life in California. Growing up in Redding, she went on to complete high school in San Luis Obispo where, among cheerleading and excelling in coursework, she trained as a classical pianist, which contributed to her lifelong love of music. Kathy proceeded to earn her BA in Political Science at Occidental College. Graduating Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, she went on to work with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as well as the Civil Rights Commision. She eventually shifted into clinical psychology after earning her Ph.D. in Social Psychology at Claremont Graduate School. She continued her post-doctoral training at the California School of Professional Psychology before running a successful private practice for several decades. Kathy married Dr. Gregory John Wheeler, Ph.D., on December 15, 1984. Kathy and Greg raised their two sons, Aaron and Daniel, among the oak and orange trees at their Monrovia home, nestled in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills that she later worked to preserve. After divorcing in 2002, Kathy went on to spend the rest of her life with her loving partner, Bradley Clough. Kathy loved people more than anything else in this world. As a mother, partner, psychologist, and friend, she always prioritized lending her compassionate ear over all other interests, which were many. She traveled frequently, especially in her young adulthood with her first husband, Howden Fraser, visiting countries throughout the Mediterranean Basin; she most loved her time in Spain, where she studied Opus Dei. She filled her home with diverse memorabilia from her trips and loved recalling the people and experiences she attached to them. Kathy spent her life fighting with grace and vigor for the people and ideals that she held most dear, and later, for her life. She was diagnosed with dementia seven years before her passing, but through her strength and joy, those years were some of her most peaceful and loving. She passed peacefully in her sleep in Kirkland, WA, on February 12, 2019, her 72nd birthday. Kathy is survived by her sister Becky Beal, her partner Bradley Clough, her sons Aaron and Daniel, and her many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. A celebration of her life will take place on April 14th at 11:00 AM in Pasadena, CA, at La Casita Del Arroyo. RSVPs and more information are available online, where donations may also be offered in lieu of flowers, at http://evite.me/v8DpvmhSwq. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries