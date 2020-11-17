1/1
Kathleen Lambert WISHNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 11, 1943 - November 8, 2020 a life well lived…Kathy was known for her intellect, professionalism and caring for others throughout her life.Kathy grew up near Modesto California and attended California State University, San Francisco (BA), University of California, San Francisco (PhD) and the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine (MD). She was Board Certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology. Kathy practiced at the City of Hope National Medical Center, private practice in Pasadena and finally as Senior Medical Director at Eli Lilly & Company, Indianapolis, Indiana until her retirement. Kathy was a committed volunteer at the American Diabetes Association and recognized for her work with children with diabetes. Among her many accomplishments Kathy served as President of the American Diabetes Association (1994-5) and received the Banting Medal of Service from the ADA in 1995.Kathy was very special to her family and friends. She was married to and best friends with her husband Dr. Bill Wishner for the past 47 years. She was a loving mother to four boys… Jeffrey Marc Wishner, Jeffrey John Wishner, Glenn Eric Wishner and Michael Lambert Wishner. She was grandmother to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be missed.Donations in her honor can be sent to USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center 1441 Eastlake Ave, LA CA 90033 or City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1500 E Duarte Rd, Duarte CA, 91010

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved