June 11, 1943 - November 8, 2020 a life well lived…Kathy was known for her intellect, professionalism and caring for others throughout her life.Kathy grew up near Modesto California and attended California State University, San Francisco (BA), University of California, San Francisco (PhD) and the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine (MD). She was Board Certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology. Kathy practiced at the City of Hope National Medical Center, private practice in Pasadena and finally as Senior Medical Director at Eli Lilly & Company, Indianapolis, Indiana until her retirement. Kathy was a committed volunteer at the American Diabetes Association and recognized for her work with children with diabetes. Among her many accomplishments Kathy served as President of the American Diabetes Association (1994-5) and received the Banting Medal of Service from the ADA in 1995.Kathy was very special to her family and friends. She was married to and best friends with her husband Dr. Bill Wishner for the past 47 years. She was a loving mother to four boys… Jeffrey Marc Wishner, Jeffrey John Wishner, Glenn Eric Wishner and Michael Lambert Wishner. She was grandmother to six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be missed.Donations in her honor can be sent to USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center 1441 Eastlake Ave, LA CA 90033 or City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1500 E Duarte Rd, Duarte CA, 91010