Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lamia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Kathleen Lamia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Kathleen Lamia Obituary
December 21, 1936 - September 11, 2019 Sister Kathleen Lamia, CSJ, age 82, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born December 21, 1936 in Ocean Park, CA, Sr. Kathleen is survived by her brothers Thomas (Susan), and Vincent; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Formerly Sister Maureen Vincent, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1957. After first vows, Kathleen taught for thirteen years; first grade was her favorite. Later Sr. Kathleen ministered in pastoral care at several hospitals. In 1985, she was invited to begin what became her favorite ministry of ministering to the senior Sisters at Carondelet Center. She was an excellent seamstress and cared for the sisters and their clothing with dedication. For fifteen years Kathleen was a member of Christian Therapists and served as a peer mentor. Services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Kathleen Lamia, CSJ, may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.