December 21, 1936 - September 11, 2019 Sister Kathleen Lamia, CSJ, age 82, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born December 21, 1936 in Ocean Park, CA, Sr. Kathleen is survived by her brothers Thomas (Susan), and Vincent; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Formerly Sister Maureen Vincent, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1957. After first vows, Kathleen taught for thirteen years; first grade was her favorite. Later Sr. Kathleen ministered in pastoral care at several hospitals. In 1985, she was invited to begin what became her favorite ministry of ministering to the senior Sisters at Carondelet Center. She was an excellent seamstress and cared for the sisters and their clothing with dedication. For fifteen years Kathleen was a member of Christian Therapists and served as a peer mentor. Services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Kathleen Lamia, CSJ, may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2019