|
|
On the morning of June 19, 2019, Kathleen Mollett Bright Augspurger passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Kathleen was born to Ruth Hendrix Mollett and Walter Firth Mollett in Lewisburg, Ohio, on January 16, 1919. The Mollett family moved to Van Nuys, California, in 1922 and established themselves as one of the pioneer families of the San Fernando Valley. Kathleen attended Van Nuys Elementary School and graduated Van Nuys High School, Class of 1937. Returning to Ohio for college, Kathleen graduated from Otterbein College in 1941. After graduation, she returned to Southern California. She was first employed by Bell Telephone and later, United Airlines, where she met her first husband, Robert Pearson Bright. They married in 1947 and their careers took them from Los Angeles to New York City where Bob continued his career with United Airlines and Kathleen joined AT&T's management team in customer relations. Transferring to Chicago and then San Francisco, they enjoyed the travel benefits that United Airlines offered and enthusiastically traveled the world together. Following Bob's death in 1978, she continued to work for AT&T until her retirement in 1982 after 33 years. Kay returned to the San Fernando Valley still traveling extensively. Reacquainting with a college classmate, Harold (Augsy) Augspurger, they married in 2006 in Dayton, Ohio, and called it home. Upon his death in 2010, Kay returned to California residing at Casa de las Campanas in San Diego, CA, until her death. There will be a family ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA. Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Byron Hendrix Mollett, and nephews, George Hunter Mollett and James Robert Sullivan. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Jane Sullivan and Martha Ellen Mortensen (Charles); nieces Toni Mollett Harsh, Ann Mortensen McVey (Tom), Susan Sullivan LaNier, Ann Sullivan and nephews Charles Walter Mortensen (Maria) and Casey Mollett (Carol); grandnieces and nephews Michael, Darrin, Maggie, and Scott Mollett; Casey, Brent, Troy Harsh and Danielle Harsh Stiritz; Chas. Mortensen and Cathleen Bittner; T.J. McVey, Jill Nielsen, Kimberly Johnson, Molly Craig and John McVey; Eric LaNier and numerous great-grandnieces and nephews. Affectionately known as Casle, she inspired her family with her quick wit, musicality, adaptability, wisdom, generosity, style and grace. She steadfastly supported those she loved. Casle remains in our hearts and souls now and always.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019