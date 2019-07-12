February 15, 1932 - June 30, 2019 Kathleen passed away at her home in Huntington Beach, CA, surrounded by her loving family. She has joined her parents, Annie and Dominick, and brother, Andrew, in Heaven. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen moved to Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon, Ireland as an infant. She studied at the London College of Music and was an accomplished pianist and piano teacher. Known for lighting up a room with her air of levity, quick wit, and ability to cut a rug, she was the first at the piano and last to leave a party, bringing joy to every gathering. Kathleen was also a poet, author, radio host and avid historian; her writings and radio shows encompassed everything from Irish music to her observations of the human condition. Her love for Ireland never wavered as she was forever a promoter of all things Irish. Her affinity for both music and humanity defined her life. She spent much of her time advocating for the disadvantaged and became a close confidant for many students and friends. She shared her heart and love with everyone blessed to know her and made all of those in her presence feel loved. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Matthew, son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Tamorah Hunt, daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Michael Cotter, brother, Seamus O'Donnell, four grandchildren, Katherine, Timothy, Claire, and Matthew, and extended family. A memorial mass celebrating Kathleen's life will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church at 5500 E. Wardlow Rd., Long Beach, CA 90808, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kathleen's favorite charity: , please see link: . Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019