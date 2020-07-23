1/1
Kathryn Ann Armstrong
1929 - 2020
July 19, 1929 - July 14, 2020 Kathryn Ann (Ashe) Armstrong of Redondo Beach, California passed away on July 14, 2020 five days before her 91st birthday. Kathy was born on July 19, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to her parents Loretta Ashe and Edmund Cyril Ashe who preceded her in death. Kathy was married to Donald J. (Jack) Armstrong who also preceded her in death after 61 years of marriage. She is also preceded in her death by her brother, Edmund C. Ashe Jr. and a sister, Mary Patricia Ashe.Kathy is survived by her six children, Patti Campbell, Judith Steward, Susi Moore, Robert Armstrong, Peggy Turner and Jane Armstrong, her sons-in-law Dean Steward, Tom Moore and Scott Turner. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren.Kathy was a graduate of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and Mount Saint Mary's College. She met her husband Jack while working as a "stewardess" for United Airlines in 1951. They were married in Brentwood (Los Angeles) and lived in Chicago for a couple of years before settling down in Los Angeles. Kathy and Jack and were busy having 5 kids from 1953 to 1958 and another in 1965. She was a devout Catholic who put others above her own needs. She had a heart of gold and who took care of neighbors, fellow parishioners and put the needs of her family first. She had a beautiful soul and cared about the feelings of others rather than her own. She loved her 11 grandchildren recently became a great grandmother twice this year and was looking forward to having two more in the fall.She also loved her visits to their Lake Arrowhead cabin with her family and friends and first visited the mountain resort community when she was two years old. She loved the mountains.Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, California where Kathy was an original founding guild member and long time parishioner for 63 years. She will be buried at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes adjacent to her loving husband Jack.The family asks for any donations to go to Mount Saint Mary's University Chalon Campus, 12001 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049 in her name Kathryn Ashe Armstrong (class of 1951).



Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 23, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
