Age 81, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was a loyal and loving wife to Richard W. Meyer; he passed away Jan. 12, 2009. Kathryn entered eternal rest in Palm Desert, CA. Interment at Westminster Memorial Park. She was born June 4, 1938, the daughter to William Wilkings Charles, passed away Jan. 12, 1998, and Mildred Dorsey Charles (Wright), passed away Nov. 26, 2011. Sister to Mildred Ann Charles, passed away May 25, 2001, and brother Woody Woodfin Charles and wife Kathleen Charles (Truschel) of Orlando. Known as Kay Meyer to family and close friends, she was born and raised in Miami, Florida, she lived her adult life in Huntington Beach; Laughlin, Nevada; and Palm Springs. Early married years she lived overseas in Muri yama Heights, Yahota Japan for five years. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and a Business graduate of the University of Georgia. Kathryn was a member of Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR). Her pastime and passions were reading magazines, furniture restoration, genealogy, antique shopping, assembling/furnishing of her elaborately decorated wood doll house kit she built and painted (doll house and doll furniture). Kay was a proud cat lover. Raising cymbidium orchids gave her great pleasure year-round. Her many careers included high school teacher, property manager at the Irvine Company, and professional employment recruiter. Living in the cool winds of Huntington Beach for 50 years where she was often cold, she found warmth after moving to the Palm Springs area in her assisted living memory-care apartment. She is a beautiful person who is greatly loved and missed. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers it is suggested a donation be made to Kay's : Operation Smile. Contact can be made to her son William C. Meyer at (858) 822-8671
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019