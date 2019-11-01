|
August 3, 1921 - October 25, 2019 Kathryn Marie Matheson, 98, affectionately known as Kay by family and friends, went to sleep peacefully in the arms of Jesus on October 25, surrounded by her family at home in La Cañada. She was born on August 3, 1921 in St. Helena, California, to Herbert and Anna White, and was a great-granddaughter of Ellen and James White, co-founders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Kay's life of adventure began in 1923 when her missionary parents went to China. For six years she and her beloved baby sister Dorothy enjoyed the exotic grandeur of the Orient. In 1929 the family returned to St. Helena and enjoyed wonderful, joyous times with the extended White family. Herbert and Anna traveled across the United States lecturing on Chinese culture. They landed in Berrien Springs, Michigan, at Emmanuel Missionary College where Kay attended high school. Sparks flew when she met Barney Matheson who was attending Adelphian Academy. Kay's family moved back to California where she attended La Sierra College and Barney soon followed. They graduated in 1943. They also joined their lives in marriage. In 1950, Kay and Barney were called to manage the Foods For Life health food store in Glendale. In 1959 Kay and Barney started their own business, which became one of the most famed and iconic of its kind, Full O' Life Natural Foods Market and Restaurant in Burbank. It flourished for a half century, closing earlier this year. The restaurant's Full O'Life Vegeburger became a local legend. The store was a go-to meeting place for health-minded celebrities who would visit from the nearby film studios. Kay and actress Gloria Swanson became fast friends and travel companions. Shopping sprees in Beverly Hills and spa days in Palm Springs were among their frequent adventures. Kay was full of life in so many ways. She was a tireless health crusader who lived to be almost 100 years old. And, during her long lifetime, she helped countless others to live to their own full potential. She was an early and lifelong champion of organic gardening, pioneered by her father Herbert C. White, and she helped popularize the "Blue Zone" lifestyle of healthy nutrition and fitness that is so much in the news today. Kay was a gourmet cook and she and Barney often turned their La Cañada home into a noisy banquet hall for epic holiday dinners and other get-togethers for family and friends. Picnics at the beach or in the local mountains were also prominent on the Matheson family schedule. Kay was full of fun as well as life. In the 1960s, when many parents were horrified by their children's adoration of the Beatles, Kay and Barney bought tickets and went to see the Fab Four at the Hollywood Bowl. They stood and cheered along with the kids. They avidly followed the Dodgers and Rams. They owned horses and took part in equestrian events. They loved family vacations in Hawaii and for many years owned their own summer place at the foot of Diamond Head in Waikiki. The Mathesons didn't confine their travels to the United States. Kay and Barney and the kids toured the whole world, visiting almost every continent. Kay was strong and fit for almost every day of her life. Even in old age she was walking laps around the pool at her house. When mobility became an issue, she used a walker and kept going. The last photograph of her, taken just days before her death, shows a woman who still is beautiful, with bright mischief in her eyes and a gorgeous smile on her face. Kay was an active member of the Community Adventist Fellowship in Sierra Madre. Her survivors include her children and their spouses, Jim and Vicki Matheson, and Cindy and Gary Moon, and also her five grandchildren Mark, Rochelle, Krista, Chris and Shannon, and her five great-grandchildren Chase, Leila, Tanner, Finley and Jack. Kay was predeceased by her husband Edward Byron (Barney) Matheson and her daughter Patti. Services are being arranged by Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Viewing is 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Mortuary at Hollywood Hills. Services are at 12:30 pm, Monday, Nov. 4 at Church of the Hills, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019