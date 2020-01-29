|
August 30, 1954 - January 23, 2020 On 23 January 2020, our dear Kathryn McVann Balale passed away at home in Torrance, CA, following a long illness. Kathryn was born August 30, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA, to Drs. Robert M. and Dorothy Rayburn McVann. Kathryn was raised in San Marino, CA, and graduated from San Marino High School. Kathryn received her Bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from the University of Southern California. Following employment at Transamerica Information Services Kathryn embarked upon a 25-year career at TRW/Northrop Grumman retiring as an Information Technology Project Manager. While at TRW, Kathryn met her beloved husband Michael and was married April 25, 1998. From an early age, Kathryn enjoyed public speaking taking her inspiration from a debate class in high school. Kathryn became a life-long member of Toastmasters International achieving the Distinguished Toastmaster Certification and leadership positions within various Toastmaster clubs. She was a proud member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and earned her Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification. Kathryn made a positive impact on the community in her roles as: Chair of the Las Marianas Auxiliary of the National Assistance League, 1984-85, Toastmasters International Area Governor, 1989-90; Division Chair of TRW Community Involvement, 1993-96 and TRW Adopt-A-School Coordinator, 1993-96. Kathryn loved to travel especially to Moonstone Beach, CA, where she would spend hours collecting shells while listening to the ocean's roar. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed going to the movies. Kathryn treasured her beautiful and devoted marriage to Michael, the love of family and friends, and she always made you feel like the center of the room. Kathryn continually exhibited a warm and engaging smile, joie de vivre and courage and dignity even during the most difficult times. Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Robert M. McVann. Kathryn is survived by her loving husband Michael, mother Dr. Dorothy Rayburn McVann, sister Maureen McVann Allyn, brother Robert M. McVann, Jr., nieces Julia Allyn Fishel, Emily Allyn, cousins Bill Cruikshank, John Cruikshank, Joe Rayburn III and Shelley Rayburn Goodson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach, CA. A celebration of life luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church community center. The family encourages all to attend. Interment following the luncheon will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory can be made to: The UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (cancer.ucla.edu) or The Gooden Center (www.goodencenter.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 29, 2020