Katie Keiko Tanijiri, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on June 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Randall (Monica) and Wesley (Kristy) Tanijiri; grandmother of Matthew, Joshua, Kayla and Emma Tanijiri; sister of Alice, Billy, Dick (Pauline) Kaku and Judy (Stephanie) Matsuzaki; also survived by many nieces and nephews.She was a life-long and devoted member of the San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, volunteering countless hours of service. She worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District to be around her two sons during school and continued her career for several years even after they graduated. Katie was a life-long Dodgers and Lakers fan, as well as any team her grandchildren, grand-nieces or grand-nephews were part of. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441