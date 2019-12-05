|
Katrina Anne Custer ("Katie") passed away on November 29, 2019. It was her 46th birthday. She called Los Angeles, CA, home, and it was her favorite city. She died in Philadelphia, PA, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded physically by family and virtually by friends. Katie was born and grew up in Columbus, OH. After attending The Ohio State University for some time, she set off for a career as a professional makeup artist. She was a gifted beauty and lifestyle professional, working for several years in Boston, then Los Angeles, but also did work in New York and Philadelphia. Her favorite work was on television and movie sets in Hollywood where she was the key makeup artist or department head for several shows. She won several awards. Katie supported diverse organizations encouraging women to embrace their power, art, and beauty. Passionate about Old Hollywood Glamour, Kaite ran a blog of the same name. She was an expert at period makeup, hair, and history of the 1920s-1940s. She created a line of red lipstick because she knew there was a shade of red for every woman and she loved making people feel as beautiful as they looked. Katie is survived by her parents, Martin and Elizabeth (Betsy) Custer of Doylestown, PA, and her sister and brother-in-law, Bethany and Jeffrey Miller of San Francisco, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019