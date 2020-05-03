July 21, 1928 - April 10, 2020 91, passed away peacefully in Pasadena. Survived by wife Barbara (Hirata), children Kris (Daniel Solien), Keary (Lisa Mann), and Kent (Lauren); grandchildren, Katharine, Peter, Otto, and Theodore; siblings, Hana Nakamoto and Bob Horiuchi; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to www.heartmountain.org. www.fukuimortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 3, 2020.