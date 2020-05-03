Katsuhiro HORIUCHI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katsuhiro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 21, 1928 - April 10, 2020 91, passed away peacefully in Pasadena. Survived by wife Barbara (Hirata), children Kris (Daniel Solien), Keary (Lisa Mann), and Kent (Lauren); grandchildren, Katharine, Peter, Otto, and Theodore; siblings, Hana Nakamoto and Bob Horiuchi; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to www.heartmountain.org. www.fukuimortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved