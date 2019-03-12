August 22, 1934 - December 28, 2018 Katsuko Katheren (Morishita) Hokama of Torrance, CA passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 28, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 22, 1934 in Boyle Height, CA, she was a Torrance resident for the last fifty years. She married the love of her life, Leo, on August 4, 1957 who preceded her in death in May 2016. Kachi is survived by daughters Gail and Lori Hokama, grandson Richard Driver (Anna), granddaughter Lily Jacobson, great-granddaughter Amelia Driver, sisters Nancy and Fumi, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her sister Sumi and brother "Tootsie" preceded her in death. Kachi enjoyed gardening, caring for her cats, traveling to Las Vegas, and watching televised basketball games. We will all deeply miss Kachi's kindness, compassion, patience, and most of all her loving personality. She will be interred at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes with her husband Leo at a later date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019