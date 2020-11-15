In the early hours on Veterans Day, Kay H. Kajikawa passed away peacefully at home. In 2009, his only son, Chris Yoshio passed away followed by the passing of his wife, Judith Ann in 2017. Kay's health began to decline in the years to follow.Survived by his 105year old father, Tadashi Kajikawa, 2 sisters, Carole Kajikawa, JoAnn Yamashiro (Tateshi), Seri (niece) and Bobby /Megumi (nephew and wife), Stepdaughter Stephanie Santos (Jerome), and three sons (Gavin, James and Dean). Kay's favorite hobby after retiring was Fly Fishing with special friends. Kay leaves many relatives and many dear friends.He will be deeply missed. Due to current restrictions a private family burial service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on November 18, 2020. www.fukuimortuary.com
