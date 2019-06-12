Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Kay Kiri Murashige

Kay Kiri Murashige Obituary
95-year old and long-time resident of Pasadena, then San Gabriel, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Murashige to whom she was married 68 years. Also survived by daughter, Karie (John) Lanterman; grandchildren, Brian, Michael, and Michelle Lanterman; as well as other relatives.She was laid to rest in peace at Rose Hills Cherry Blossom Lawn on May 31, 2019 beside her son, Dennis. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2019
