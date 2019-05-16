January 30, 1927 - April 26, 2019 Dr. Kay Waters left this physical world peacefully on 4/26/19 with family members at her side. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her daughter, five sons, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a vibrant, energetic, highly intelligent dynamo until a stroke took all that away four years ago. She touched many lives with her wisdom and proactive attitude of life as a teacher, principal, and an active community member. For those who were lucky enough to know her, she was a dynamic person with endless energy and a strong will to always do the right thing. If you got in her way you would have to win an argument or be proved wrong so that progress could continue. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be missed by many, many people. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 16, 2019