1/
Kazue Kay Matsuda
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
June 27, 1927 - September 19, 2020 Kazue Kay Matsuda passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral and graveside services will be held at Green Hills on Friday Oct. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Kay was born in Wilmington, CA to Moichi Matsuda and Miisao (Yasuda) Matsuda. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family which also included sisters Shizuko & Kiyeko, and brothers Hiroshi, Takashi, & Kiyoshi.She enjoyed fishing trips in the Sierras, the company of friends and neighbors, and also had hobbies of drawing and writing poetry. She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and friends.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
