(77) passed away on May 9, 2020 in Culver City. She is survived by her husband, Hiroshi Kadomatsu; children, Robert (Kelly) and Amy (Robert Lopez) Kadomatsu; grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Kadomatsu and Paige Lopez; brother, Masami (Nancy Masako) Matsumoto; brothers-in-law, Noboru Matsumoto and Yasushi Udagawa; niece, Sandra (Brian Tsang) Matsumoto; nephews, Masahiko (Jolean), Ken (Diane) and Hisashi (Cathie) Matsumoto, Eric (Heidi) and Glen (Willie) Udagawa; also survived by many other relatives.A private funeral service was held. www.kubotamortuary.com (213)749-1449
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020.