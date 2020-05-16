Kazuko Kadomatsu
(77) passed away on May 9, 2020 in Culver City. She is survived by her husband, Hiroshi Kadomatsu; children, Robert (Kelly) and Amy (Robert Lopez) Kadomatsu; grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Kadomatsu and Paige Lopez; brother, Masami (Nancy Masako) Matsumoto; brothers-in-law, Noboru Matsumoto and Yasushi Udagawa; niece, Sandra (Brian Tsang) Matsumoto; nephews, Masahiko (Jolean), Ken (Diane) and Hisashi (Cathie) Matsumoto, Eric (Heidi) and Glen (Willie) Udagawa; also survived by many other relatives.A private funeral service was held. www.kubotamortuary.com (213)749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
