KAZUKO RYUTO
1928 - 2020
February 26, 1928 - May 1, 2020 Kazuko Ryuto passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 92 in Anaheim, California. She was born to Yoneichi and Sugiyo Nishimura in Chikugoshi, Fukuoka-ken, Japan.Kazuko was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and cooking for her family. She loved traveling with Chitoshi, her husband of 67 years. She was a member of the Nanka Fukuoka Fujinkai and Kenjinkai.Kazuko was preceded in death by her husband Chitoshi, and in Japan by her brother Yoneta Nishimura, and sister Itsuko Koga. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Yukiko (George) Crain, granddaughters Allison Miyuki and Emilie Sayuri, nephew Tatsumi Yasuda, and in Japan, sisters Nobuko Yamashita and Haruko Haraguchi, and many nieces and nephews in Japan.Kazuko's greatest joy was spending time with her two granddaughters, Miyuki and Sayuri. They will miss her dearly. Kazuko will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Her family is heartbroken to lose both Kazuko and Chitoshi within two weeks of each other. They find comfort in knowing that they are now together forever.A private funeral service for both Kazuko and Chitoshi will be held at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden," with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.FukuiMortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
