Mrs. Kazumi Takemoto, the wife of the late Rev. Arthur Takemoto, BCA Minister Emeritus, passed away on May 12, 2020, at her home in La Mirada, California at the age of 96. A funeral service via Zoom will be held at Senshin Buddhist Temple on Sunday, June 7 at 11:45 am. Mrs. Takemoto is survived by her son Akira R. Takemoto, Kenneth K. Takemoto, and Alan G. Takemoto. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Takemoto may be made to the Senshin Buddhist Temple 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90007. Messages and expressions of sympathy may be sent in care of Akira R. Takemoto, 630 Pearson Street, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, or takemoto@whitman.edu. www.kubotamorutuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 3, 2020.