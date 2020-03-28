|
|
September 10, 1933 - March 13, 2020 Kazie was born in Ruth, Nevada. She was the eldest child of Frank and Michie Watanabe. Due to World War II and the Enemy Alien proclamation, her father lost his job and home, which led the family to relocate to Utah. In her early 20s, Kazie moved to Los Angeles. In 1959, she married Byron Okinaka. They soon had three daughters and eventually settled in Buena Park. She enjoyed family vacations and gatherings. She worked 18 years at Winchell's Corp. till retirement. In 1990, her husband unexpectedly passed away. The next month her first grandchild was born, which helped lift her spirits. The following years, she became a devoted grandma of five. Although there were difficult times during the years she endured Alzheimer's, she also maintained her joy, wit and feisty spirit, along with her care & love for family and friends. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family during her final days. We are comforted knowing her wonderful memories are now restored, and she is with her husband and other loved ones. Thank you to "Whittier Place Memory Care" for providing her a joyful & caring environment the past few years. Special thank you to all the relatives, extended family & friends, who gave her so much happiness throughout her life. Kazie is survived by her daughters: Cindy (Tony) Ferrer, Cheri Okinaka, and Clarice (Louis) Srianomai; grandchildren: Nathan, Megan, Cody, Josh, and Kaleo. She was predeceased in death by sisters: Akie Makimoto, Nobu Kawa and brothers: Bob & Ricky. She was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020