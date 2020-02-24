Home

Kei Oshiro Obituary
Kei Oshiro, 91 years old, passed away on February 16, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles and resided in Torrance. Kei was a civil engineer for the County of Los Angeles and retired after 30 years. He and his family were interned at Heart Mountain and he was a Korean War veteran serving in the USAF. He was predeceased by his wives, Machiko "Mike" (d. 1974) and Rosie (d. 1997) and is survived by his sons, Gary, Daryl, Christopher and Eugene and stepdaughter, Lynne Marian, two sisters and a brother, ten loving grandchildren and one great grandson.No service will be held per his request. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 24, 2020
