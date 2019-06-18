|
|
(87) passed away on June 7, 2019 in La Palma, CA. She is survived by her daughter, Emmy (Dennis) Nozawa; grandson, Bailey Nozawa; sisters, Chizuko Suehiro, Makiko (Peter) Ota, and Sumi (Takashi) Horii; sisters-in-law, Meriko Toma and Mieko Toma; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private graveside funeral service was held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Nancy Wong from Anaheim Free Methodist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 18, 2019