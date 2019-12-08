Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Matsuda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Isamu Matsuda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Isamu Matsuda Obituary
April 25, 1958 - November 30, 2019 Keith's energy transitioned on November 30, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. Keith will be remembered for his quick wit, kind loving heart and soul, sound wisdom and strong character (he was one tough guy). Keith grew up in Montebello, CA the son of Yas and Betty Matsuda. Keith is survived by his loving wife Hope, children Andrew, Grant and Serenity, grandchildren Emily, Andrew and Mika, brother Kyle Matsuda, sister Lori Kirk (Brian). Keith will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. A remembrance of life will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm. Stone Ridge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -