April 25, 1958 - November 30, 2019 Keith's energy transitioned on November 30, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. Keith will be remembered for his quick wit, kind loving heart and soul, sound wisdom and strong character (he was one tough guy). Keith grew up in Montebello, CA the son of Yas and Betty Matsuda. Keith is survived by his loving wife Hope, children Andrew, Grant and Serenity, grandchildren Emily, Andrew and Mika, brother Kyle Matsuda, sister Lori Kirk (Brian). Keith will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. A remembrance of life will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm. Stone Ridge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019