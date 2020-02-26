|
|
November 19, 1940 - February 6, 2020 Keith passed away suddenly on February 6 at age 79. He was born in Huntington Park and raised in South Gate. He attended USC where he was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing & Transportation. Two days after graduation he started his first job with Sears. A year later he was drafted into the Army where he served as a Specialist 4th Class, 504th Signal Company, Sacramento. Upon discharge he returned to Sears where he met Laura, his wife of 48 years. He joined Safeway Stores in 1968 and retired in 1998. Keith and Laura married in 1971 and have been San Marino residents since 1974. Their son Jonathan was born in 1979. In 1998 Keith joined a Garden Docent class at The Huntington and for 21 years has spent his retirement immersing himself in all things Huntington becoming a devoted docent of the estate, an expert in its history and gardens. He was a member of the Speaker's Bureau, The Society of Fellows and Garden Docents Board. He was also a member of The Huntington Westerners, San Marino Historical Society, The Heritage Foundation, George Washington's Mount Vernon and The American Legion where he assisted with The American Legion California Golden Boys State interviews for San Marino High School. As a descendent of the Bartram family on his mother's side, he was a member of Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife Laura, son Jonathan, sister Kendra, and brother Kent and family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020