Keizo Suenaga passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 19, 2019, preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Keiko Suenaga,on May 29, 2018. Keizo will be remembered for the thoughtfulness and kindness he showed to all throughout his life. The family is comforted that he has been reunited with his wife, Jane, and it is with great love, respect and affection that they remain in the family's hearts forever.In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2019
