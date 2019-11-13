|
November 27, 1933 - November 9, 2019 Kelsey Browne Hall passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was 85 years old. Kelsey was born November 27,1933 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Henry and Claudine Browne. She attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City and Smith College in Massachusetts. She married Bradford Hall in 1953. They lived first in Alexandria, Louisiana, while her husband was in the service, then returned to his hometown in Wichita, KS. They moved to San Marino, CA, in 1964 with their 3 sons, Brad, Bill and Jim. Kelsey was a loving mother who was involved in all of her children's activities, leading the Cub Scout troop, being the scorekeeper for the entire Little League, supporting her sons in anything they wanted to do. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life, and she did everything to spend time with them and be involved in their lives. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her family at their cottage on Lake Temagami since 1953. Kelsey had a deep relationship with her brothers, Henry and Bob. The family particularly appreciated the time they spent together. Kelsey had a spirit for adventure and traveled extensively throughout her life. She traveled with groups from the Huntington Library, Cal Tech and Stanford. She visited five continents, and over 30 countries. Kelsey had many wonderful friends, some she maintained connections with since kindergarten in Oklahoma City, others she knew from Wichita, and long-standing friends she met when she moved to California in the '60s. She had long-standing tennis and bridge groups. She cherished all of her friendships, whether life-long or recent. Kelsey was loved by friends and family for her caring spirit and quick wit. She was strong when she needed to be and never took herself or any situation too seriously. Kelsey would love to know that you smile when you recall the good times you shared together. She was deeply involved in many community organizations. She served as president of the Doheny Eye Institute's Luminaires, Pasadena Guild of Children's Hospital and Junior League of Pasadena. Members often commented on her hard work, enthusiasm and sense of humor. She was involved in the Art Center College of Design, and was a member of the Art Center 100. Kelsey spent 50 years involved with the Huntington Library serving as a docent, and a member of the Society of Fellows, and the Buying and Women's Committees. She was a member of the Associates of Cal Tech, the Valley Hunt Club, and the Town Club, where she served as president, and Seeders and Weeders. Preceding her in death are her parents Henry and Claudine Browne of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and sister-in-law Patricia Price Browne also of Oklahoma City. She is survived by her three sons, Bradford and Kim Hall of Pasadena, California, and their sons Bobby and Buddy, Bill and Carol Hall of Denver, Colorado, and their sons Jimmy and Will, and Jim Hall of Atlanta, Georgia, and his sons Henry and Jonathan, two brothers, Henry Browne, Jr. and Bob and Karen Browne, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Our Savior in San Marino, on Thursday, November 14th at 2:00 PM followed by an interment at San Gabriel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Doheny Eye Institute, P.O. Box 86228, Los Angeles, CA 90086-0228, (323) 342-7101.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019