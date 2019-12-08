|
|
October 15, 1931 - November 29, 2019 Ken Hamanaka, founder of Ken Hamanaka Co., Inc., passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in Glendale, CA. He was 88 years old.A native Angeleno, Ken was 10 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II. He was sent with his parents and three older brothers to an internment camp in Heart Mountain, WY along with other Japanese Americans from the West Coast.Ken's hardworking immigrant parents owned a grocery store at 9th and Figueroa and had latterly bought a hotel. They lost everything in the forced relocation. When Ken left his 10th Street School for the last time his teacher handed him a straight-A report card with tears in her eyes.Ken graduated from John Marshall High in 1949, having endured palpable anti-Japanese sentiment after WWII, then enrolled in L.A. City College where he played baseball for the college team. Around that time, he met Frances "Cherri" Iwai, a young woman of obvious character and intelligence, at a dance and they started dating.Ken got a summer job as a messenger for customs broker James G. Wiley by answering an ad in the Japanese-American newspaper Rafu Shimpo. He delivered documents, learned the business, and soon became Mr. Wiley's favorite employee. Ken liked his job so much that he decided not to register for the fall semester despite having tested highly enough on the college deferment exam to avoid the draft. But the Korean War was still ongoing and his number came up in October 1952.At six feet tall, Ken was tapped as assistant squad leader at Camp San Luis Obispo due to standing next to the 6'-3" squad leader in the lineup. When said squad leader was late returning to the base after a weekend pass, Ken was assigned squad leader. Then he was selected platoon leader. Honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant after active duty in Korea, Ken received the Bronze Star for meritorious service for rescuing a wounded fellow soldier during enemy shelling. After the war Ken was stationed at the Presidio which began his lifelong affinity for San Francisco.Ken and Cherri married in 1954 and settled in the Crenshaw district where they had three children as Ken resumed his job with Wiley. A few years later, he took a position as vice president with Robert Wagner, an airport customs broker, who asked him to open his downtown office. While expanding Wagner's office, Ken left his car at home and eschewed his company-provided parking space to use his 45-minute bus commute to study for the customs broker's exam. He became the first Japanese American to be licensed as a customs broker in the continental U.S.In the spring of 1962 at the age of 30, he started his own company in a small office at 4th and Spring. Ken, Cherri and their family moved to Eagle Rock and, in the mid-1970s, to Capistrano Beach. Ken's first clients included Toshiba, Panasonic and Nissen Foods, among many others.The then-president of Toyota Motor Sales USA, Inc. had read Ken's office-opening announcement in the very same Rafu Shimpo. Unbeknownst to Ken at the time, he had proven to Toyota's president that he could stay in business successfully for five years and thus became their West-Coast customs broker. It was clear sailing after landing his biggest client, and his namesake company continues to thrive under the leadership of his daughters Brigit and Linda.Predeceased by Cherri in 2017, Ken is survived by his adult children Brigit, Les and Linda Hamanaka, their spouses, by his four grandchildren Jordan, Kimi, Sebastian and Elijah, and by many other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on December 14th at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Recessional, Forest Lawn Glendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Japanese American National Museum (www.janm.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019