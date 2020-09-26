January 15, 1950 - August 8, 2020 Ms. Kendall Evans, LMFT, an innovator in domestic violence perpetrator treatment passed away after a short bout with liver cancer. "Hurt people hurt people," she noted, summarizing domestic violence in four words. Ms. Evans' life and legacy are celebrated by her son Benjamin, fellow domestic violence educators in ABIP (The Association Of Batterer's Intervention Programs), Open Paths Counseling Center where she worked as Program Director and Clinical Supervisor, as well as friends in the Transgender community.



