November 12, 1936 - July 10, 2020 Ken Kobayashi, 83, of Torrance, CA, passed away on July 10, 2020. Born in L.A. to Tsuneyoshi and Yaeko Kobayashi, he attended Redondo Union High, proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, loved being a UCLA Bruin Alumni and retired after 35 yrs at Hughes Aircraft. Ken is survived by his: brother- Eiichi Kobayashi, wife -Naomi Kobayashi, daughters -Tammi & Terri (Kevin) Seki, sons -Scott & Kory (Elizabeth), and grandchildren -Jaxon, Kyra, Veda & Krystal. Along with nieces, nephews and dear relatives. A private family service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park.