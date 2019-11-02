|
|
June 19, 1932 - October 29, 2019 Kenneth (Ken) Clarence Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Los Angeles, made his final life transition after a recent diagnosis of lung cancer. Ken was a man of great faith, dedicated to his family and a life of working on behalf of others. Born and raised in Santa Monica, Ken graduated from SAMOHI and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he continued his education at SMC and CSUN before beginning a long and accomplished career in the television and film industry. Beginning as a Script Supervisor, he later directed episodic television as a proud member of the DGA. In retirement, he found great joy and fulfillment serving the community of South Los Angeles at St. Lawrence of Brindisi. Ken was one of the founding members of the Friends of St. Lawrence - Watts Youth Center, a group that provides education and enrichment programs for the youth of an underrepresented community. Ken and his beautiful wife of 58 years, Dr. Ann Gilbert, were deeply committed to their marriage, spending 10 years involved in Marriage Encounter. Here they participated in weekend retreats so as to help others deepen their bond as married couples. This commitment also resulted in a close-knit family that loves to come together not only to celebrate special occasions, but to simply share a meal, watch a game or talk and laugh about the week. The family will toast him each and every Wine Friday no matter where they are. Ken's generous spirit, his humor, kindness, affable good nature will be missed. Ken is survived by the love of his life Ann, his children Theresa Howe, Delan Hilliard, Ken Gilbert, and Christina Gilbert, their spouses, his grandchildren Cameron, Tess, Jake, Joanie, Trey, Kate, Ella, Isaac, Eden, and his beloved brother Doyle Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of St. Lawerence-Watts Youth Center (https://www.fosl.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019