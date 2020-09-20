March 22, 1950 - September 9, 2020 Ken Chase, a long-time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, died peacefully at home on September 9 after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife Glecy was at his side.Ken was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Mary Marvel and Maurice Chase on March 22, 1950. As a toddler, he and his family moved to Wichita, Kansas. He studied in local schools and then attended Wichita State University where he earned a B.A. in Electrical Engineering. He celebrated that occasion with his mother who was awarded a Master's Degree at the same time.Ken went to work in St. Louis, Missouri as an electrical engineer for two years. Hughes Aircraft Company in California then offered him a one-year fellowship to study computer science at UCLA. He there earned a Master's Degree in 1979 and began a 25-year career at Hughes Aircraft and its numerous successor companies, finally owned by Raytheon Company. He had a high security clearance and worked on the design of defense systems, including ASIC design, information which he could not share with family or friends (other than his coworkers). Ken and Glecy met in 1983 through a mutual friend and were married on July 9, 2005. Ken spent his retirement years tinkering around their home and many hours with his two computers in his "man cave." He is survived by Glecy, his two sisters Barbara Forrer (Beaverton, Oregon) and Nancy Wilson (Port St. Lucie, Florida), and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store