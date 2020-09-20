1/1
Kenneth D. Chase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 22, 1950 - September 9, 2020 Ken Chase, a long-time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, died peacefully at home on September 9 after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife Glecy was at his side.Ken was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Mary Marvel and Maurice Chase on March 22, 1950. As a toddler, he and his family moved to Wichita, Kansas. He studied in local schools and then attended Wichita State University where he earned a B.A. in Electrical Engineering. He celebrated that occasion with his mother who was awarded a Master's Degree at the same time.Ken went to work in St. Louis, Missouri as an electrical engineer for two years. Hughes Aircraft Company in California then offered him a one-year fellowship to study computer science at UCLA. He there earned a Master's Degree in 1979 and began a 25-year career at Hughes Aircraft and its numerous successor companies, finally owned by Raytheon Company. He had a high security clearance and worked on the design of defense systems, including ASIC design, information which he could not share with family or friends (other than his coworkers). Ken and Glecy met in 1983 through a mutual friend and were married on July 9, 2005. Ken spent his retirement years tinkering around their home and many hours with his two computers in his "man cave." He is survived by Glecy, his two sisters Barbara Forrer (Beaverton, Oregon) and Nancy Wilson (Port St. Lucie, Florida), and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved