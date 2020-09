April 21, 1960 - March 26, 2020 Kenneth, aka Kenny, lost a short battle with cancer.Survived by parents, Herbert & Tayeko. Brothers Steven (Susan) and Austin (Ruby) and two loving nephews Brandon and Calvin.Also leaves behind many relatives in Hawaii, California, Colorado, Washington, and Arizona.Kenny will also be missed by many friends and colleagues.Due to unforeseen circumstances, services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store