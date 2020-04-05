|
May 2, 1948 - March 19, 2020 Kenneth Jack Fisher passed away peacefully at home in Toluca Lake on March 19th, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Loretta Fisher, children Devon Lochmiller (Chase Lochmiller) and Brook Fisher (Carol Ann Fisher), his mother Betty Louise Fisher, siblings Christine Bell and Linda Judkins, and grandsons Lennox Lochmiller, Theodore Fisher and Benjamin Fisher. Born on May 2, 1948, Ken was raised in Los Angeles by his father Kenneth Eugene Fisher and mother Betty Louise Fisher and lived in Toluca Lake for the last 25 years. He attended the Black-Foxe Academy in Hollywood, graduating in 1966 and graduated from the University of Puget Sound as part of the class of 1970. Ken was a successful real estate investor who was known for his kindness and generosity. He enjoyed telling stories about the old days, going for long walks, and of course, he loved working on a good real estate deal. He will be greatly missed by many. The services will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 5, 2020