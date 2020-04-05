Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Fisher Obituary
May 2, 1948 - March 19, 2020 Kenneth Jack Fisher passed away peacefully at home in Toluca Lake on March 19th, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Loretta Fisher, children Devon Lochmiller (Chase Lochmiller) and Brook Fisher (Carol Ann Fisher), his mother Betty Louise Fisher, siblings Christine Bell and Linda Judkins, and grandsons Lennox Lochmiller, Theodore Fisher and Benjamin Fisher. Born on May 2, 1948, Ken was raised in Los Angeles by his father Kenneth Eugene Fisher and mother Betty Louise Fisher and lived in Toluca Lake for the last 25 years. He attended the Black-Foxe Academy in Hollywood, graduating in 1966 and graduated from the University of Puget Sound as part of the class of 1970. Ken was a successful real estate investor who was known for his kindness and generosity. He enjoyed telling stories about the old days, going for long walks, and of course, he loved working on a good real estate deal. He will be greatly missed by many. The services will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -