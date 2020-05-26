Kenneth Jeremy Kwit
Kenneth Jeremy Kwit of Santa Rosa, CA died on May 19, 2020. Ken is survived by his children Alexander of Los Angeles, CA, Jeffrey of West Palm Beach, FL and Keith of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren Jack and Theo; daughters-in-law Jenny and Kara; and ex-wife Sophia and step-daughter Helen. A graduate of Cornell University and Columbia University Law School, Ken had a long and varied career as a lawyer and entrepreneur. He began his career as a corporate lawyer at New York law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. He was a founding partner of New York law firm, Roth, Carlson, Spengler, Kwit & Mallin. After a stint at international conglomerate Norton Simon Inc., Ken left to become Chairman and CEO of Sonoma Vineyards (later renamed Rodney Strong Vineyards). He then served as CEO of a variety of businesses, including Post Tool, Oakland, CA; Tool-a-Rama, Totowa, NJ; Video Impact, Atlanta, GA; and Expressions Custom Furniture, New Orleans, LA. Ken was a loving father, grandfather and husband who loved his dogs, the outdoors, politics and reading.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2020.
