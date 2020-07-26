MATSUMOTO, Kenneth Kenzo passed away on July 6th, 2020. He was born in 1927, in San Francisco, to Manroku and Ise Matsumoto and was the last remaining child of their five children. He started at Lowell High School in San Francisco but was moved to Poston Internment Camp III in Arizona and went to Soldan High School in St. Louis, MO graduating in 1944. He earned an electrical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and then a M.D. degree in 1952. He served an internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego and then served two years in the U.S. Navy, mostly in the Far East, and was discharged with the rank of Lieutenant, JG in 1955. He completed medical residencies in Houston and Los Angeles before beginning a private practice in Beverly Hills in 1958. He was an attending physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and at UCLA Medical Center and retired from private practice in 1999 after 40 years. He married June Atsuko Shintani in 1960 and is survived by their children, Reiko (Michael), George (Kirsten), Kimi (Patrick (2019)), David (Jennifer), and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many more younger relatives. The family requests, in lieu of koden or flowers, any donations can be made to the Japanese American National Museum, the JAMA scholarship program, or your favorite charitable organization. www.fukuimortuary.com
