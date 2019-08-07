|
November 27, 1946 - August 4, 2019 Ken Furth was beloved father to Oliver Furth, unfailing partner to Sue Rose, and devoted friend to his former wife, Gina Furth. Ken lived life by his own design. He cared deeply about kindness, and had an inspired sense of optimism. He was a loyal friend to many, and truly saw the best in people. He lived his life filled with hope, appreciation, and curiosity – interested until the end. Ken Furth was born in Detroit to Olga and Lee Furth, and was raised there with his older sister and many cousins. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970s and spent the past four and a half decades living on the same street in West Hollywood. He died at home, after a brave battle with cancer, with Oliver and Sue and his dog, "Kaizen," by his side. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cedars Sinai Women's Guild or to the West Hollywood Public Library would be appreciated. Services will be held 11:00am, Friday, August 9 at Hillside Mortuary.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2019