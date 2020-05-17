Kenneth Lee Thomas
November 2, 1939 - May 10, 2020 Age 80 of Beaumont, Ca.Ken died at home on May 10, 2020. He was born in Logansport ID. On Nov 2, 1939. Ken graduated Southwest Texas State University and moved to CA right after college. Ken was married to Yvette and had 3 children, Amy, Harold and David. He had 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was a loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Ken was a successful business man owning HADCO business forms for 45 years. HE WILL FOREVER BE MISSED

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.
