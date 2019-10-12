|
|
January 28, 1941 - October 9, 2019 Kenneth Marc Rosenberg passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. A lifelong Angeleno, Ken was born in the Fairfax neighborhood to the late Bill and Dorothy Rosenberg. After graduating from Fairfax High School, Ken received a Bachelor's in Accounting and Masters in Business Administration, both from UCLA. While working full-time as an accountant for Haskins and Sells, Ken went to USC law school at night. After starting his own practice, Ken took over as Chairman and CEO of Pharmavite Pharmaceuticals. He was instrumental in the creation of the Dietary Supplement Act of 1992. Ken loved his family above all. He adored art, music, sunny weather and living by the beach. Ken enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling the world, and going to live concerts whenever possible. He was driven by a sense of justice, a man who overcame obstacles, and a fighter to the end. Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shelly; his children Carin and Cindy, his sister Marilyn Frandsen; his sons-in-law, Erik and Leigh; and his grandchildren Sydney, Henry and Alexis. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Sunday, October 13 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either People for the American Way or UCLA Anderson School of Management in Ken's name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019