May 13, 1932 - October 14, 2019 Kenneth Thomas Darling, 87, of San Pedro, passed away on the morning of October 14, 2019. He was born 5.13.1932 in Los Angeles to John Kenneth Darling and Martha Rose Darling (MacQueston) of Boston. Graduate of the USC School of Architecture (Barch 1955). Navy veteran Seabee served in Guam 1955 to 1957. Founding partner of Darling and Denzler AIA Architects, later Kenneth Darling and Associates, AIA. Local, state and national Design Award winning Architect. He has left a legacy of many beautiful and important buildings throughout Southern California. He was especially proud of his contributions to the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition. Lifelong Chevalier and Demolay serving as chaplain and leader with great faith. Member of the Congregationalist and Presbyterian churches. Volunteer/Board member for many non-profits, Friends of the School (LAUSD) Doves, Salvation Army, San Pedro Historical society, Go For Broke monument design committee, among many others. Master commissioner for the State of California Board of Architectural Examiners. Participant of the HUD program for the US. In the 1960s, he led the valiant yet unsuccessful campaign to save the downtown San Pedro historic district from demolition. He was a deeply passionate advocate for preserving the cultural treasures of his City. For this, he became widely known. Ken and Margaret were members of the Sierra Club and avid backpackers, especially of the High Sierras. Devoted husband to his beloved, late wife Margaret Robertson Darling (Duthie), married 58 years. Loving father, grandfather, brother and son. Survived by daughter Claudia Bender (Patrick), son Garon Darling (Teresa), sister Marlyn Smith, grandchildren Beau, Cole, Elisabeth and Clair, sister-in-law Mary Calloway and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Beverly Rosenberger, sister-in-law Helen Duthie and his brothers-in-law Robert Rosenberger, Larry Smith, Alexander Duthie and Leon Calloway. This man of many great achievements, both professionally and personally, will be dearly missed by the many lives he impacted and improved. Services begin at 9:00 a.m., October 18, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes.
