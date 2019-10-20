|
August 27, 1923 - October 14, 2019 Kenneth Thomas Stinson, aged 96, of Thousand Oaks, CA passed away on Oct. 14, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Clark, SD. Kenneth and Leila Mae Smith were married on Apr. 8, 1949 and were together 51 yrs. until her death in 2001. Ken graduated from CSUN with a Masters in Education and had a successful career as a science teacher and counselor at Cleveland High School. He was a WWII Navy veteran, husband, father, and a consummate host and storyteller. He took great pleasure in his handyman work and playing golf. He will be dearly missed. Thanks to Robyn Berkenfeld of Pacific Senior Care for her loving companionship and Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara Memory Care for their extraordinary care.Surviving family members: sister Alice Holman, daughters Sheri Stinson Auty (David), Karen Sue Sorg (Michael); grandchildren Melisa Janay Gleason (Joseph), Brianne Naomi Snook (Christopher), Delaney Leila Stinson; great grandchildren Rylan Paul Gleason, Camden Kenneth Gleason, and Beckett Michael Snook. Predeceased family include wife Leila Mae Stinson and son Brian James Stinson. A private graveside service will be held on Nov. 18, 2019 at the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019